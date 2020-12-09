Delta NIPR Set to Hold Festival Of Xmas Carols And Nine Lessons, Friday, December 18

Press Release

FESTIVAL OF CHRISTMAS CAROLS AND NINE LESSONS

The Delta State Chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, an assemblage of Public Relations practitioners in various sectors of the State economy, in collaboration with St. Philip’s Anglican Church, Asaba, will on Friday December 18, 2020 host the Media industry practitioners in Delta State and the general public to a festival of Christmas Carols and Nine Lessons.

The event is scheduled for 3pm at the church auditorium, AGGS, Asaba, Delta State, Nigeria.

Chief Patrick Ukah, Chairman of Delta State Chapter of NIPR and Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Delta State, in a statement, said that the initiative is a welcome development; as it provides a good platform for the industry practitioners and the good people of Delta State to come together to celebrate the matchless grace of God with refreshing soul-lifting Christmas Carol.

Ukah further urged Deltans to remain steadfast in faith and not despair, no matter how troubling things might seem in today’s disruptive world; but to look at the future with greater optimism for better days ahead.

A Christmas carol, with the melodic and effervescent choir of St. Philip’s Anglican Church, Asaba, is a sure thrill that will leave lasting experience of “peace flowing like a river” on everyone. And as usual, the flowing tenor, alto and bass of the choir will again ripple through the soprano to clean the air of any impurities; and the congregants will join to sing a glorious selection of classic Christmas songs and hymns.

The Chairman of the Planning Committee, Sir Jonathan C. Monye (Esq.), said that the Christmas Carol and festival of nine lessons is an annual event of Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) Diocese of Asaba, St. Philip’s Anglican Church, Asaba, Delta State. He said that Christmas is an extraordinary event as Christians and non-Christian all over the world celebrates the birth of Jesus, the savior of humanity with joy and funfair.

“The service will include nine Bible readings interspersed with carols and hymns. And to take the Bible readings are, Rev’d. Capt. Onyekachi Ibegbu, Ven. Joel Mordi- Vicar, Hon. Mrs. Onyemaechi Mrakpor, Chief Patrick O. Ukah, Prof. Sam Ukala, Mr. Godfrey Osakwe, Barr. Martha C. Egonu, Dr. Joyce Odini, Miss Peggy Ogala and Sir Byron Unini”. Monye revealed.

He however expressed gratitude to God for His abundant grace for the lives sustained to see the end of the year 2020 and prayed for the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God to continue to rest in peace. He urged all the faithful to come out en masse to in praise to God as only the living can praise Him.

Similarly, during interaction with newshounds, Mr. Godfrey C. Osakwe, Vice Chairman, NIPR Delta State stated that the institute which is a professional body with a continental membership that serves diverse constituencies both within and outside Nigeria, has evolved to become central for good governance and best practises in relationship management in all facets of life.

“Accordingly, this year’s Christmas carol and nine lessons seeks to bring together media industry practitioners and the general public in Delta State to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, the hope of our salvation. And more importantly, to rouse the spirit of love, togetherness and righteousness as we celebrate Christmas, the biggest celebration in Christendom”. Osakwe declared.