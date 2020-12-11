EDO DEPUTY GOVERNOR, SHAIBU, SET FOR THANKSGIVING SERVICE, SUNDAY, 13TH DECEMBER

Press Release

Friday 11th December 2020

Edo Deputy Governor Set For Thanksgiving Service on Sunday 13th December 2020.

All is now set for the much awaited general Thanksgiving Service of the Edo State Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu, in his home town in Jettu Etsako West Local Government Area on Sunday 13th December 2020.

The thanksgiving Service and Christmas Celebration would offer the Deputy Governor the opportunity to appreciate his people for their trust and confidence reposed on him as a Legislator both in the State House of Assembly, National Assembly and their Solidarity with him in the just concluded Governorship election.

In a Statement issued from his media office, the thanks giving cum Christmas and end of year celebration will commence by 9am promt at the St. Philip Catholic Church in Jettu and reception to follow immediately at the Azama Primary School also in Jettu.

According to the Statement, on Sunday the 13th December 2020, will be devoted by the People in unity in rendering unto God their sincere and humble thanksgiving, for his kindness, care, protection and manifold mercies as witness in the last Governorship election. It will also be a time to humbly offer prayers and supplications to the creator of heaven and the earth.

Members of the public are by this announcement, invited to come and join the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Comrade Philip Shaibu and his family in returning Glory to God for all his goodness and mercy towards humanity.

Benjamin Atu

Friday 11th December 2020.