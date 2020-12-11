GOV OBASEKI PARLEYS BELGIAN EMBASSY ON INCREASED INVESTMENT, COOPERATION OVER IRREGULAR MIGRATION

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has reiterated the commitment of the Edo State Government to deepen cooperation and investment between the state government and the Kingdom of Belgium.

The governor made the submission during a courtesy visit by the Belgium Ambassador to Nigeria, Daniel Bertrand and Head, Political and Economic Affairs at the Belgian Embassy, Stef Commers, at the Government House, Benin City, the state capital.Governor Obaseki assured of continued business reforms to attract investors from across the world, noting that the state’s policy trust has spurred expansion of existing businesses and incursion of new investors.

According to him, “Presco Plc, a Belgian-Nigerian company in the state, is one of the highest employers of labour. The company has further expanded its business in the state. It is also now producing high-yield oil palm seedlings through improved technology. The company’s research lab is working on seedling modification, which is commendable.”

He added that his administration’s key areas of focus in the next four years are to drive agriculture for exports, deploy technology for better service, improve electricity supply, revamp healthcare, deepen education reforms, promote tourism, consolidate on infrastructure development and sustain security reforms.

On managing migration, the governor stressed his vision to create an environment where Edo people can legally migrate to anywhere in the world, noting that engagements are ongoing for improved collaboration between the state and the European Union (EU) on the best approach for Edo citizens to reduce illegal migration.

Mr. Bertrand, on his part, commended Edo State for its business-friendly environment, noting that he was impressed after a visit to Presco Plc, a Belgian-Nigeria company listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange.He also congratulated Governor Obaseki on his reelection, noting that he was in the state to better understand the priority areas of state government so as to push for increased collaboration on promoting Belgian businesses to locate in Edo State and reduce irregular migration.

Other dignitaries in attendance at the meeting are the Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Comr. Philip Shaibu; Secretary to State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq., and Head, Edo State Investment Promotion Office, Kelvin Uwaibi.