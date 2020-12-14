RIVERS ATTORNEY GENERAL, PROF ADANGOR SWORN IN AS SAN

Rivers State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Professor Zacchaeus Adangor has been sworn in as a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

Special Assistant (Media) to the Rivers State Governor, Kelvin Ebiri, reports that Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, led a delegation from the State that attended the inauguration ceremony which was held at the Supreme Court, Abuja on Monday, December 14, 2020.

Professor Adangor was sworn in alongside 71 other lawyers who were named as new Senior Advocate of Nigeria by the Legal Practitioners Privilege Committee in November.

A total of 137 lawyers were shortlisted for the esteemed rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria. But, 72 only, were successful.

Prof Adangor was shortlisted as one of the academic applicants, following his numerous academic publication as a professor of law.

Governor Wike was accompanied by the Rivers State chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Ambassador Desmond Akawor and his predecessor, Brother Felix Obuah; former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Austin Opara; Senator Sam Anyanwu, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa, and former Leader of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Dr Chidi Lloyd.