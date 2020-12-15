CHAMPIONS LEAGUE, EUROPA LEAGUE DRAWS OUT (See Complete Fixtures)

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

The last 16 fixture of the Champions League has been made. Chelsea faces Atletico Madrid, while Liverpool will face last season’s semi-finalists RB Leipzig.

The full Champions League last-16 draw is listed below:

Borussia Monchengladbach v Manchester City

Lazio v Bayern Munich

Atletico Madrid v Chelsea

RB Leipzig v Liverpool

Porto v Juventus

Barcelona v Paris St-Germain

Sevilla v Borussia Dortmund

Atalanta v Real Madrid

The first legs will be spread across two midweeks, taking place on 16, 17, 23 and 24 February, with the second legs on 9, 10, 16 and 17 March.

All three Premier League teams will be away for the first leg before having home advantage for the return matches.

EUROPA LEAGUE

Europa League last-32 draw will be played over two legs (home and away) and will take place on 18 and 25 February.

The complete fixture is listed below:

Wolfsberger v Tottenham (Tottenham’s home game against Wolfsberger will however take place on 24 February.)

Dynamo Kyiv v Club Brugge

Real Sociedad v Manchester United

Benfica v Arsenal

Red Star Belgrade v AC Milan

Royal Antwerp v Rangers

Slavia Prague v Leicester

RB Salzburg v Villarreal

Braga v Roma

Krasnodar v Dinamo Zagreb

Young Boys v Bayer Leverkusen

Molde v Hoffenheim

Granada v Napoli

Maccabi Tel-Aviv v Shakhtar Donetsk

Lille v Ajax

Olympiakos v PSV Eindhoven