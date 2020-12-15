CHAMPIONS LEAGUE, EUROPA LEAGUE DRAWS OUT (See Complete Fixtures)

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
The last 16 fixture of the Champions League has been made. Chelsea faces Atletico Madrid, while Liverpool will face last season’s semi-finalists RB Leipzig.
The full Champions League last-16 draw is listed below:
Borussia Monchengladbach v Manchester City
Lazio v Bayern Munich
Atletico Madrid v Chelsea
RB Leipzig v Liverpool
Porto v Juventus
Barcelona v Paris St-Germain
Sevilla v Borussia Dortmund
Atalanta v Real Madrid
The first legs will be spread across two midweeks, taking place on 16, 17, 23 and 24 February, with the second legs on 9, 10, 16 and 17 March.
All three Premier League teams will be away for the first leg before having home advantage for the return matches.
EUROPA LEAGUE
Europa League last-32 draw will be played over two legs (home and away) and will take place on 18 and 25 February.
The complete fixture is listed below:
Wolfsberger v Tottenham (Tottenham’s home game against Wolfsberger will however take place on 24 February.)
Dynamo Kyiv v Club Brugge
Real Sociedad v Manchester United
Benfica v Arsenal
Red Star Belgrade v AC Milan
Royal Antwerp v Rangers
Slavia Prague v Leicester
RB Salzburg v Villarreal
Braga v Roma
Krasnodar v Dinamo Zagreb
Young Boys v Bayer Leverkusen
Molde v Hoffenheim
Granada v Napoli
Maccabi Tel-Aviv v Shakhtar Donetsk
Lille v Ajax
Olympiakos v PSV Eindhoven