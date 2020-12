LG Election: DELTA PDP RELEASES REVISED TIMETABLE FOR COUNCIL POLLS

ANNOUNCEMENT

17th December, 2020

It is hereby announced for the information of Deltans particularly our teeming supporters, that the earlier released Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primaries timetable has been revised as follows:

1. SALES OF FORMS TO ASPIRANTS

Friday, 11th – Sunday, 20th December, 2020.

2. SCREENING OF ASPIRANTS

Monday, 21st December, 2020.

3. APPEALS ARISING FROM SCREENING

Tuesday, 22nd December, 2020.

4. WARD CONGRESS TO ELECT COUNCILLORSHIP CANDIDATES AND 3 AD-HOC DELEGATES.

Wednesday, 23rd December, 2020.

5. APPEALS ARISING FROM COUNCILLORSHIP PRIMARIES AND 3 WARD AD-HOC DELEGATES ELECTION.

Thursday, 24th December, 2020.

6. PARTY PRIMARIES (CHAIRMEN )

Monday, 28th December, 2020.

7. PARTY RUN-OFF PRIMARIES ( IF ANY)

Tuesday, 29th December, 2020.

8. CONSIDERATION OF APPEALS ARISING FROM CHAIRMANSHIP PRIMARIES.

Wednesday, 30th December, 2020.

Dr. Ifeanyi M. Osuoza

State Publicity Secretary,

PDP, Delta State.