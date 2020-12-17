LGA Election: WHY I DECLARED FOR NDOKWA WEST CHAIRMANSHIP – Obi-Nzete

By Barth Ozah

A chairmanship aspirant for Ndokwa West LGA in the forthcoming council election, Chief Godday Obi- Nzete, has advanced the reason why he joined the race.

Speaking at his formal declaration to the People’s Democratic Party PDP, LGA Executives in Kwale, Obi-Nzete said the LGA is big and required someone with the requisite experience to salvage it even as he appealed to delegates to the primary election to consider his track records to choose him.

“Ndokwa West LGA is big hence we need a savior to come and strengthen some records. I appeal to the delegates to elect me at the forthcoming PDP primary so that people will test my abilities. Many people are worried that why should I descend to the Ievel of LGA chairman, but I can tell you that no position is small.

“If i get to the council, the people will enjoy. I will ensure a project in each of the wards in the LGA. I am comfortable and not a hungry man, hence I will not enriched my self.”

According to him, “In the history of PDP in Delta State, I am the only person that served as state secretary and was returned for second term haven earlier served as PDP chairman, Ndokwa West LGA and Delta North as well, this made me to touched many lives positively.”

On his part, the Ndokwa West LGA Chairman of PDP, Chief Lucky Okuji, while welcoming the chairmanship aspirant, pointed out that Chief Nzete came to declare his intention just as other aspirants have done.

He promised to provide a level playing field for aspirants in the forthcoming primary.