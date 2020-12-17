16th December, 2020

LGA POLLS: NO AUTOMATIC TICKET FOR SERVING COUNCIL CHAIRMEN, DELTA PDP REFUTES CLAIM

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State has refuted claims that 16 serving Council Chairmen have been given the waiver to contest the Local Government Council elections in March 2021.

Debunking the insinuation, the State PDP Publicity Secretary, Dr. Ifeanyi Osuoza stated that there is no truth in the claims, as no waiver was given to any serving Chairman interested in second term.

“No automatic tickets for serving Council Chairmen,” he declared.

He described the story which alluded that automatic tickets have been given to 16 chairmen to contest the March LGA election, as fake news, as well mischievous and a figment of the imagination of the writer and urged PDP members and other party faithful to ignore and discountenance the report.

“This is not true,” Osuoza stated, “Anyone interested in contesting the LGA Council elections must pass through the normal and approved regulations. There is no waiver for anyone and no automatic ticket for anyone”, the PDP Delta State spokesman stated.

Dr. Ifeanyi M. Osuoza

State Publicity Secretary,

PDP, Delta State.