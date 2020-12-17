Nwaomucha Dedicates UBAA Award To Deltans

By Barth Ozah

The Chairman, Delta State Football Association DFA, Hon. Kenneth Ndego Nwaomucha has been conferred with the ‘Innovative Administrator Award for Grassroot Sports Development in Delta State’ by the University of Benin Allumni Association UBAA.

The award was conferred on him at the 2020 Annual Lecture and Dinner ceremony in Asaba, the state capital.

UBAA, chairman, Stmart Edoge Esq, while unveiling Nwaomucha and other awardees, said the association was committed in raising the tempo of quality topical discourse in diverse fields of economic, political, ethics, good governance, educational or social development, peace and security.

This year theme, ‘Emerging Trends in Africa Development: the Nigeria Experience, according to Edoge was carefully chosen given the contemporary challenges confronting Nigeria.

According to UBAA chairman, “We want our members and public to achieve their full potentials through exposure to hidden facts, figure and emerging developmental trends that have worked to make the difference in the lives of successful entrepreneurs, political leaders, academics and career public officers.”

Meanwhile, the guest lecturer and one of the awardees, Dr. Gabriel Ogbechie, the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Rain Oil Nigeria LTD And Norsworthy Farms LTD, expressed regrets that despite the nation growing population and resources, it has not been able to make meaningful progress.

“You cannot grow a nation without investing on infrastructures. As a nation we have not invested on critical infrastructures for more than thirty years.”

On his part, the chairman Local Organising Committee LOC, for UBAA 2020 Annual Lecture, Dr. Mike Emeshili, pointed out that there was the needs to examine the challenges facing the nation with a view at profering solutions.

“As a nation we need to change our mindset and look forward for great future. The fourteen awardees are men of great characters. They got the awards strictly on merits.”

Responding, Hon. Nwaomucha dedicated the award to Deltans and said the award will spur him to continue to serve humanity in his chosen career.

Nwaomucha has over thirty years in sports development. He was a team manager, NPA Football Club, Warri, Chairman State Karate Association, member, Warri Worlves Football Management Board and also Chairman, Youths Sports Federation of Nigeria (YSFON), Delta State and currently Delta State Football Association DFA.