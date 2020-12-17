Warri Rep Member Ereyitomi Hails, WUEDA Chair, Otumara @60; Wishes Warri North Chair, Okorodudu Blissful Birthday

The member Representing Warri Federal Constituency , Federal House of Reps. Hon. Chief Thomas Ereyitomi has hailed the pioneer Chairman, Warri, Uvwie and environs Development Agency, WUEDA, Chief Joseph Sisanmi Otumara as he celebrates his 60th birthday Wednesday December 16, 2020 in Warri, Delta State.

Chief Ereyitomi while congratulating Chief Otumara, commended the leadership prowess of the celebrant, describing him as a great achiever even as the three time chairman of Warri South LGA the first person to have been elevated to such political height in Delta state and Nigeria, he wished him more glorious celebrations .

The Warri National Assembly member said Chief Otumara clocking his sexagenarian speaks volume consistency political doggedness in making sure people and friends are unified irrespective of tribe and background.

Hon. Otumara who also holds a traditional title of Obarisuwa of Warri Kingdom has served as Commissioner for Health in the state and has contributed immensely to the growth of the PDP in Warri and Delta state.

While organizing a surprised birthday bash Wednesday to celebrate the sexagenarian, Hon. Ereyitomi commended the celebrant for for his steadfast quest in attracting development to Warri , he expressed delight that *osuolele* as he fondly called is a man of honour and an icon to emulate in Warri politics.

Spokesman to Hon. Ereyitomi , Amb. Agbolaya JP in another related development wished the Chairman of Warri North Local Government Council, Hon. Aduge Okorodudu a blissful birthday as he marked his born day Thursday December 17, 2020.

Amb. Agbolaya JP in a statement said, Chief Ereyitomi congratulates Hon. Okorodudu and prayed God for success in his political and life endeavours .