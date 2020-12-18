RIVERS GOVT TO INAUGURATE ROAD PROJECTS

Some of the road projects constructed by the Governor Nyesom Wike administration under the Rivers State Urban renewal programme, are to be inaugurated from Monday, December 21 to Thursday, December 24, 2020.

A statement by Paulinus Nsirim, Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, on December 18, 2020, disclosed the schedule of the inauguration as follows:

“On Monday, December 21, Emeyal, Elelenwo, Ndoni and General Diriyai Streets will be commissioned by the Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri.

“The dualized Tombia Road and Amaji Street will be commissioned on Tuesday, December 22 by the Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom.

“It will be the turn of Woji Road and Obagi Street on Wednesday, December 23 with the Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde as Special Guest of Honour.

“The reconstructed Aker Base Road, Rumuolumeni will be commissioned on Thursday, December 24 by the Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu.

“Governor Nyesom Wike enjoins citizens of the State to turn out en masse at the four events.

“Please note that all COVID-19 protocols will be strictly observed, the statement concluded.