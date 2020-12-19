JOURNALISTS ARE PART OF RIVERS SUCCESS STORY – Nsirim

***APPLAUDS RIVERS MEDIA PRACTITIONERS FOR IMBIBING PROFESSIONALISM

Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim has commended media organisations in the state, for maintaining a high level professionalism in their reportage of the activities of the state government, adding that the press is contributing to the advancement of good governance in Rivers State.

Pastor Nsirim, who stated this during a luncheon for media executives on Friday, 18th December, 2020, in Port Harcourt. urged the media in the state to engage in constructive criticism when the need arises, because the governor of the state is a leader with listening ears.

The Commissioner challenged them to go to the length and breadth of the state to report the magnificent rural projects of the administration of Gov. Nyesom Wike, to counter the misleading narrative that the state government is concentrating development in Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor only.

On their part, the media executives appreciated the commissioner for the parley and pledged to continue to strengthen democracy and advance good governance in the State, by adhering to the ethics of the profession.

The luncheon was attended by General Managers, publishers, as well as top management and representatives of virtually all the leading electronic, print and online media organisations in State, including the recently appointed General Manager of the Tide Newspapers, Chief Ernest Chinwo and the Publisher of National Network Newspapers, Pastor Jerry Needham, amongst others.

Reported by Dornubari Kiinee