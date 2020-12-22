OKOWA LAUDS OUTGOING COUNCIL CHAIRMEN FOR PEACE IN DELTA

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has commended the outgoing 25 local government council chairmen in the state for their contributions in promoting peace and unity in their respective local government areas.

Okowa gave the commendation during the end of tenure thanksgiving service by the outgoing council chairmen which was held at the Government House Chapel, Asaba on Tuesday.

The governor who was speaking during the service noted that many of the outgoing council chairmen had immensely assisted the state government in addressing security related issues in their respective areas of jurisdiction.

He disclosed that many of the outgoing council chairmen had done what they could do to the best of their abilities, pointing out that Deltans should appreciate the fact that they came on board at a challenging moment.

“You have done what you can do to the best of your ability. Many of you have assisted the state government in addressing security related issues in your various local government areas.

“It is my hope that our people should recognise the fact that you came (assumed duties) at a challenging moment and despite that, you were able to do your best,” the governor added.

Governor Okowa pointed out that, for no fault of council chairmen, local government councils have become salary paying local governments as a result of the fact that funds were not enough to execute other projects.

“This is not the best of time to be a local government council chairman. However, I am convinced that you have put in your best in the last three years.

“I believe that as you leave office on the 5th of January, 2021, you will leave as happy men. One thing that gladdens my heart is that you will be leaving office without owing workers’ salaries,” the governor said.

According to him, it was through God’s divine intervention that local government councils were able to clear salary arrears owed their staff through the Paris Club refund, adding that when the second tranche of the Paris Club refund came, the state government had to release another five billion naira to assist them (local government councils) in paying their workers’ salaries.

While urging Deltans to work from informed positions, the governor said “I can assure you that no local government council in the country has the kind of burden local government councils in the state has.”

He, therefore, wished them (the outgoing council chairmen) well in their future endeavours in life, even as he urged them to faithfully remain in communion with God in all that they do.

In a brief exhortation, the Special Adviser to the governor on Religious Matters, Senior Apostle Sylvanus Okorotie applauded the outgoing local government council chairmen for deeming it necessary to come together to give thanks to God for the opportunity He (God) gave to them to serve as council chairmen in their various local government councils.

Apostle Okorotie whose message was titled “Better Is The End Of A Tenure Than The Beginning” taken from the Bible book of Ecclesiastes chapter seven verse eight, highlighted the importance of thanksgiving to God, adding that thanksgiving opens doors of unlimited opportunities.

In his speech, the state Chairman of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), Hon. Itiako Ikpokpo said members of the association have every reason to give thanks to God for keeping all of them alive, just as he thanked Governor Okowa and other stakeholders for their immense support to them.