Yuletide: REPS MINORITY CAUCUS URGES UNITY, SELFLESSNESS AT CHRISTMAS

The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives has urged Nigerians to use the occasion of this year’s Christmas to reawaken their collective sense of unity , love, selflessness and tolerances with one another.

The lawmakers, in a statement signed by the Minority Leaders of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu (PDP Delta) also urged Nigerians to use yuletide period to intensify prayers for divine intervention, especially as the nation battles the challenges of worsening insecurity and dwindling economy.

“Though, this year’s celebration is in low key due to the prevailing economic and security situation in the country, we must not resign to despondency, but keep our hope aglow as reinforced by the birth of the savior, Jesus Christ.

“Christmas is a reassurance of our salvation as well as the triumph of light over darkness, joy over misery and a sure guarantee of God’s generosity, unending love and intervention to the challenges confronting mankind at all times.

“We must therefore leverage on God’s love and use the Christmas and yuletide period to eschew all divisive tendencies, end all individual and sectional acrimonies; show love, encourage and share with one another, especially those who are hurting from the brunt of insecurity, economic and health challenges at this trying time.

“Our caucus once again entreats those behind the perennial violence, mindless killings, kidnapping and banditry to retrace their steps so that our country can return to the same united, peaceful and prosperous nation of happy and hardworking people that we are all proud of”, Elumelu stated.

The Minority Caucus however urged Nigerians not to drop their guards during the festive periods but continue to be security conscious as well as adhere to all COVID-19 protocols so as to be safe and check the spread of the coronavirus disease.

The minority leader also assured Nigerians of the unrelenting dedication of the Caucus in protecting their interests particularly in intensifying oversight activities on projects and policies that have direct bearing to the wellbeing of the people.

Elumelu prayed for the safety of all and wished Nigerians joyful Christmas and yuletide celebrations.