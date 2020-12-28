Ndokwa West LGA, Affirms Nzete As Chairmanship Candidate

The People’s Democratic Party PDP, faithful in Ndokwa West LGA, has affirmed Chief Godday Obi-Nzete as the candidate of the party for March 6 council election in Delta State.

The 81 party delegates that made up of leaders, LGA Executives and ward chairmen through a voice vote ratified Nzete as the sole candidate ahead of the poll.

The affirmation of Nzete was greeted by large ovations by the delegates at Ndueze Primary School, Utagba-uno.

Addressing delegates, Nzete call for collaboration of all party faithful to achieve victory at the election, adding that the opposition parties are equally contesting the election.

“I thank God for making today possible. I thank the elders and party faithful for finding me worthy, by God’s will I not disappoint you.”

He appeal for the aggrieved to be patients promising that he will reach out to every stakeholders.

“I have served in various organs of the party, I will work with everyone because I cannot do it alone.”