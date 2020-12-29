DESOPADEC Boss Tasks New President General Of Isoko Nation, Pledges Continued Partnership

THE Managing Director of Delta State Oil Producing Area Development Commission, DESOPADEC, Bashorun Askia Ogieh has tasked newly elected President General of the Isoko Development Union, IDU, Professor Chris Akpotu to tap into his wealth of experience in the development of the Isoko nation.

The DESOPADEC boss in a congratulatory message to the President General of IDU, also assured him that the commission will partner and cooperate with the Isoko umbrella body for the overall development of the Isoko nation.

Bashorun Askia in the statement, further applauded the electoral process that heralded the emergence of Prof Akpotu as PG saying it imbued him with more sense of optimism.

He enjoined Prof. Akpotu to ensure the continued collective unity and tranquility in Isoko land, adding, “Development thrives better in areas devoid of rancor and where peace reigns.”

Bashorun Askia said: “The seamless process of the conduct of the election in a peaceful and convivial manner demonstrated the fact the Isoko people look up to you to navigate them through the intriguing challenges that lie ahead in terms of development, politics, culture and tradition, and the role of Isoko people in the dynamics of national politics.

“I am intrigued with your rich pedigree in innovation and inventiveness, being an internationally acclaimed scholar and researcher in Entrepreneurial Economics and Human Resources, an area DESOPADEC is pursuing with an extra vigour.

“I am very excited about what the future holds for the Isoko people under your leadership in the coming years. Bestowed on you is an onerous task and I would therefore implore you to be the fearless, innovative and assertive leader that would project the Isoko nation in the light of our peculiar deprivations. I urge you to tackle without rest, every form of marginalisation being suffered by every son and daughter of Isoko land.

“Let me assure you that the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission will continue to partner and cooperate with the leadership of Isoko Development Union to ensure that justifiable and fair due of Isoko nation are accomplished at all times. My office is open to all collaborative efforts geared towards this end.

“Development thrives better in areas devoid of rancor and where peace reigns and, therefore, one of your major tasks would be to ensure the continued collective unity and tranquility in Isoko land.”