January 1, 2021

DELTA PDP WISHES DELTANS, PARTY FAITHFUL HAPPY NEW YEAR, URGES CONTINUED SUPPORT FOR PARTY

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State welcomes Party members, supporters, faithful, and all Deltans into 2021 and congratulates them for making it into the New Year.

The Party, in particular, commended Deltans for keeping the peace and showing unalloyed support for the Party and the administration of His Excellency, Senator, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, and for keeping up with the SMART and Stronger Delta Agenda of the administration.

The State Publicity Secretary of the Party, Dr. Ifeanyi Osuoza in a statement also expressed gratitude to God for keeping watch over the State and shielding it from the nefarious activities of sworn enemies of the State.

He said that the year 2020 was one that tried every Deltan and indeed the entire World because of the Covid-19 pandemic that locked down the World, bringing in its wake death and devastated economies. But by the sheer mercy of God and faith in Him and the support of Deltans, the PDP administration has been able to weather the storm and keep afloat with diligent execution of its campaign promises.

The Party also commended Party faithful and members for their unflinching support and resolute commitment to the PDP, especially their cooperation that is evident in the peace and security that abides in the State.

The PDP while wishing Deltans a Happy and Prosperous New Year urges their continued support, loyalty, and commitment to the Party even in the New Year and beyond, especially in the forthcoming Local Government elections that comes up in March this year. We call on you to remain resolute in your commitment and loyalty to the PDP by voting massively for the PDP candidates in the council elections.

“To the party faithful, the PDP appreciates your loyalty, attention, and commitment to the Party that has made Delta a PDP State. We commend your assiduousness and sense of value in the Party and we call on you to continue to support the administration of Senator, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa and be law-abiding by eschewing divisive tendencies so that the PDP will continue to remain united and strong in the State so as to continue to deliver the dividends of democracy for a Stronger Delta,” Dr. Osuoza stated.

Dr. Ifeanyi M. Osuoza,

State Publicity Secretary,

PDP, Delta State.