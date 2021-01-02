RIVERS GOVT SET TO INAUGURATE PROJECTS IN SEVEN LGAs

Rivers State Government will kick start the new year with the inauguration of people-oriented projects in seven local government areas.

On Monday, January 4, 2021, the Eteo-Sime-Nonwa-Kira Road will be inaugurated by the Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed.

The Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi will be the Special Guest of Honour on Tuesday, January 5 to inaugurate the Sakpenwa-Bori Road.

Eleme-Afam-Oyigbo Road will be inaugurated on Wednesday, January 6 by Senator Ali Ndume.

It will be the turn of Abonnema Ring Road in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area on Thursday, January 7.

On Friday, January 8, Forces Avenue-Olumeni-Harley Streets will be inaugurated.

Activities for the week will be rounded off on Saturday, January 9 with the inauguration of the Bonny/Bille Waterside Jetty in Port Harcourt.

Governor Nyesom Wike enjoins citizens of the affected local governments to turn out en masse to give our guests the traditional Rivers hospitality.

Please note that all COVID-19 protocols will be strictly observed at all the venues.

Paulinus Nsirim

Commissioner for Information and Communications

January 2, 2021.