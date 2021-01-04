Sakpenwa-Bori Road Commissioning: HON DEKOR WELCOMES GOV WIKE TO OGONI, DESCRIBES COMMISSIONING OF ROAD PROJECT AS PROMISE FULFILLED

As the long awaited commissioning of the Sakpenwa – Bori Road takes place Tuesday, January 5, 2021, the member representing Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Dumnamene Robinson Dekor says the cheering news has ignited a joyful and convivial atmosphere across Ogoni land, a sign of the people’s gratitude to the state governor, Chief Barr. Nyesom Wike for actualizing the great desire of the Ogoni people.

Rt. Hon. Dekor, on behalf of the good people of Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency and indeed, the entire Ogoni people expressed gratitude to His Excellency, Chief Barr. Nyesom Wike for fulfilling his promise to actualize the Sakpenwa – Bori Road which he said would boost the economic life of the people by making it easy for the people to connect the state capital, Port Harcourt and also reach out to the neighbouring Akwa Ibom and Cross River States.

The federal lawmaker noted with pride that for placing the Ogoni issues on the front burner of discourse, the Ogoni people are reassured that their choice of Governor Wike as the most suitable and qualified among the governorship candidates in 2015 and 2019 general elections to occupy the Office of the Governor of Rivers State was not misplaced.

While reassuring Governor Wike of his people’s support and resolve to stand by his administration till the end, Rt. Hon. Dekor expressed enthusiasm that other state projects and programmes in Ogoni will be witnessed in due course.

Rt. Hon Dekor appealed to the good people of Khana/Gokana Federal constituency to turn out in their numbers to accord the state governor and his entourage a rousing welcome Tuesday, and to also conduct themselves peacefully in accordance with the state recommended COVID-19 protective measures.

Source report by Jerry Needam