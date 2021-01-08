Education: DELTA SCHOOLS TO NOW RESUME JANUARY 18, FOR SECOND TERM

Delta State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education has announced new resumption date for second term for all public and private primary and secondary schools in the state.

According to the State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr. Patrick Ukah, in a statement in Asaba, resumption of public and private primary and secondary schools earlier scheduled for January 11 has changed .

A statement indicated that boarders are to return on Sunday, January 17 2021 and classes will start on Monday, January 18, 2021.

While urging parents and guardians to strictly adhere to the new dates by preparing the pupils and students for school resumption, the statement added that resumption tests will take place on Wednesday, January 20, 2021.

Mr. Ukah reminded pupils and students that the resumption test will be part of their continuous assessment.

The Basic and Secondary Education Commissioner added that the Ministry regretted the inconvenience the postponement of the earlier dates would cause the pupils, students, parents and other education stakeholders in the sector.