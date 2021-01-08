Legacy Projects: RIVERS GOVT TO UNVEIL 5 MORE PROJECTS IN 4 LGAS

Governor Nyesom Wike will commence another week-long inauguration of projects in four additional local government areas from Monday, January 11, 2021.

A statement by Paulinus Nsirim, Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, issued on January 8, 2021, disclosed that; “Rumuche-Rumuakunde-Ohna Awuse Road in Emohua Local Government Area will be commissioned on Monday, January 11.

“Rumuekini-Aluu Road in Obio/Akpor and Ikwerre Local Government Areas will follow on Tuesday, January 12 while Phase 2 of Isiokpo Internal Roads also in Ikwerre Local Government Area will be commissioned on Wednesday, January 13.

“It will be the turn of Isiodu Road in Emohua Local Government Area on Thursday, January 14.

“Activities for the week will be rounded off on Saturday, January 16 with the commissioning of Bolo Internal Roads in Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area.

“Residents of the affected areas are hereby requested to participate actively in all the activities.

All COVID-19 protocols are to be strictly observed at all venues”, the statement concluded.