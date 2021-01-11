DELTA COMMENCES SALE OF FORMS INTO STATE SCHOOLS OF NURSING, MIDWIFERY; RELEASES DATES FOR ENTRANCE EXAMS

PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT

It is hereby announced for the information of the general public particularly Deltans, that the Delta State Common Entrance Examination Committee (Nursing and Midwifery), has commenced the sales of forms and process of Entrance Examination into the following available programmes in the various State Schools of Nursing and Midwifery.

i. POST BASIC NURSING PROGRAMME for the award of Registered Nurse (R.N.)

· Schools – State Schools of Nursing Agbor, Eku and Warri

· Duration – 18 months

· Entry Qualification-Registered Midwives (R.M.)

· Application Form- Forms are obtainable in all the State Schools of Nursing. Application with enclosed receipt of payment and 2 passport photographs (coloured with white background) must be routed through the Principal of the school of applicant’s choice.

· Entrance Examination Date and Venue – Date: Saturday, January 30, 2021; Time: 10am prompt; Venue: State School of Midwifery, Asaba

ii. BASIC MIDWIFERY PROGRAMME for the award of Registered Midwifery (R.M.) Certificate

• Schools – State Schools of Midwifery, Asaba and Sapele

• Duration- 3 years

• Entry Qualification– Applicants must be between 17 and 25 years of age and must have five credits at SSCE/WASC O/L. NECO in English Language, Mathematics, Biology, Physics and Chemistry at not more than two sittings

• Application Form- Forms are obtainable in all the State Schools of Nursing and Midwifery. Application with enclosed receipt of payment and 2 passport photographs (coloured with white background) must be routed through the Principal of the school of applicant’s choice

• Entrance Examination Date and Venue – Date: Saturday, February 13, 2021; Time: 10am prompt; Venue: State School of Midwifery, Asaba

iii. BASIC NURSING PROGRAMME for the award of Registered Nurse (R.N.) Certificate

• Schools – State Schools of Nursing Agbor, Eku and Warri

• Duration –3 years

• Entry Qualification– Applicants must be between 17 and 25 years of age and must have five credits at SSCE/WASC O/L. NECO in English Language, Mathematics, Biology, Physics and Chemistry at not more than two sittings

• Application Form- Forms are obtainable in all the State Schools of Nursing and Midwifery. Application with enclosed receipt of payment and 2 passport photographs (coloured with white background) must be routed through the Principal of the school of applicant’s choice

• Entrance Examination Date and Venue – Date: Saturday, March 6, 2021; Time: 10am prompt; Venue: Federal College of Education (Technical), off Ibusa Road, Asaba.

. Candidates should endeavor to bring along with them writing materials and photocopy of their filled forms.

Due to the activities of scammers/fraudsters on the prowl, applicants should please note that forms are not sold or filled online but through a non-refundable fee of N10, 000.00 (ten thousand naira) only, payable to:

Account Name: Ministry of Health, Department of Nursing and Midwifery; Account

Number: 1015649624,

Bank: Zenith Bank.

Accordingly, interested candidates are by this announcement advised to obtain their forms and submit same as directed above.

Theresa Adiabua Oliko

State Director of Information