Constituency Mandate: ELUMELU RESTATES HIS UNALLOYED COMMITMENT TO ANIOCHA/OSHIMILI PEOPLE, INSPECTS ONGOING PROJECTS ATTRACTED BY HIM

The Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu has said that the welfare of Aniocha/Oshimili people in Delta State will continue to be paramount in his representation at the National Assembly.

Hon. Elumelu spoke with journalists recently, in his country home, Onicha-Uku, after an on the spot assessment of ongoing projects he facilitated across the Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency and other communities in Delta State.

He said that apart from his legislative activities on the floor of the House of Representatives, he has continued to demonstrate dedication toward the infrastructural and human development of the towns and communities in the constituency, stressing that whatever is due to his people will never elude them.

Elumelu who represents Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives said that he utilized the opportunity of the Christmas and New Year holidays to inspect a good number of ongoing and completed Federal Government projects he attracted to his people in the four local government areas of the Federal Constituency.

Ongoing and completed projects he inspected included community town halls, Information Communication Technology (ICT) Centres, Civic Centers, Vocational Centres, Residential quarters, solar street lights, roads construction and drainages.

The Federal lawmaker was at Ugbodu, Obior, Obomkpa, Issele-Uku, Ukwu-Nzu, Onitsha-Ugbo Ezi, Onicha-Olona, Idumujei-Unor, Onicha-Ugbo, and Onicha-Uku, all in Aniocha North; Ubulu-Okiti, Ubulu-Uku, Ogwashi-Uku, Ubulu-Unor, Ewulu, Isheagu, Umute, Ejeme Aniogor, Ashama and Nsukwa in Aniocha South.

Elumelu was also at Asaba, Okuwe, Oko-Anala and Oko Ogbele in Oshimili South, Ibusa, Illah, Akwukwu-Igbo, Ebu and Okpanam in Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State.

At Ugbodu, Ubulu-Okiti, Obior and Ewulu, Community Halls are being constructed while at Akwukwu-Igbo, Ogwashi-uku and Ibuza, Information Communication (ICT) Centers are being constructed and they are all at advance stages of completion.

Ubulu-Uku, Ogwashi-Uku and Ibusa are allocated with Comprehensive Civic Centers with that of Ogwashi-Uku completed while others are near completion.

At Ubulu-Unor and Asaba, Hon. Elumelu facilitated the construction of vocational Centres which have been fully completed and awaiting commissioning, while also in Asaba he facilitated the construction of residential quarters for the Department of State Security (DSS) now in advanced stage of completion.

“It will also interest you to know that 28 communities which were among the ones visited for on the spot assessment of our projects were provided with solar street lights for the benefit of our people in those communities,” Hon. Elumelu noted and listed the communities with the number of Solar Street lights provided to include: Ogwashi-Uku 90 stands, Obomkpa 20 stands; Onicha-Ugbo 40 stands; Ezi 40 stands; Okpanam 20 stands; Issele-Uku 42 stands; Akwukwu-Igbo 20 stands and Illah provided with 20 stands also.

Others are: Ebu 20 stands; Asaba 40 stands and Ejeme-Aniogo, Uku-Nzu, Ashama, Ubulu-unor, Ubulu-uku as well as Nsukwa were all provided with 20 stands each. Ewulu 15 stands; Isheagu 35 stands; Adonte 10 stand; Aba Unor 13; Umute 12; Oko Ogbele 20 stands; Oko Anala 20 stands; Okuwe 20 stands; Onicha-Olona 20 stands; Ugbodu 20 stands; Ugbolu 15 stands and Idumuje-Unor 20 stands.

“It gives me great joy to let you know that these solar street lights provided and installed are effectively working and my greater joy is that our people are very much happy about the projects,” Elumelu said, even as he noted that some of the building projects would be completed as soon as the funds are released to the contractors. According to him, most of the projects are expected to be delivered within a period of four weeks.

The Minority Leader also inspected the level of work at the construction of Bishop Dibie Road, which he attracted at Agbor where he was assured by the contractor that the asphalt over lay on the road would be done before Friday this week.

He was also at Owanta in Ika North where he inspected a library he attracted for the community which he noted will be fully completed in a few days time while at Ibusa, Elumelu inspected the construction of the drainage system he facilitated for the people of Ibusa in Ogboli street.

He concluded the on the spot assessment of the projects with the inspection of the 1st phase of the Onicha-Uku/Idumuje-Unor Road, assuring that discussion was ongoing with the relevant agency to ensure that second phase which will extends to Idumuje-Unor commence for the benefit of the people.

Elumelu also revealed that in line with his empowerment programme, arrangements have reached advanced stage for the distribution of 96 tri-cycles, 120 Motor cycles, 90 deep freezers and 112 electric power generating sets to some of his constituents, even as he noted the training of farmers where CBN/NIRSAL palliative loans were given to over 350 applicants.

While urging them not to relent in their prayers for Nigerian as a whole, Hon. Elumelu assured that more dividends of democracy were coming for the benefit of the people of Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency in the New Year.