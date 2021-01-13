SEN. OKOROCHA LAUDS GOV WIKE OVER RIVERS GOVT HOUSE CLINIC, ADMINISTRATIVE BUILDING

Senator Rochas Okorocha has described Rivers State Government House Clinic as a top class health facility that can provide quality health service most people seek abroad.

Kelvin Ebiri, Special Assistant (Media) to the Rivers State Governor, disclosed in a report that Senator Okorocha, who spoke to newsmen shortly after Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike conducted him round on-going projects within the Government House precinct, commended the audacity for quality projects that the Rivers Governor has demonstrated persistently.

He observed that the facility is a typical German standard hospital with latest health equipment that can address critical health challenges, and located in a serene environment.

“This can only be seen here. It is a top class hospital, the kind you can find abroad. It is a typical German standard hospital with the equipment that I have seen here.

“Hospitals are determined by the equipment they carry. All the latest equipment that take you abroad are all here.

“Nigerians should take advantage of this place rather than spending millions travelling abroad. I commend Governor Wike for job well done.”

Senator Okorocha, who represents Imo West Senatorial District in the Senate was in Rivers State to inaugurate the Rumuche/Rumuakunde/Ohna Awuse Link Road in Emohua Local Government Area.