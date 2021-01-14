GOV WIKE CHARGES POLITICIANS TO LEARN PDP’S PATTERN OF ACCOUNTABILITY TO ELECTORATE, AS SEN. ABARIBE COMMISSIONS ROAD IN EMOHUA

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike says politicians can no longer be tolerated if their strength is only to make promises without the capacity and will to fulfil them.

A report from Kelvin Ebiri, Special Assistant (Media) to the Rivers State Governor, disclosed that Governor Wike made the declaration at the inauguration of the Isiodu Road in Emohua Local Government Area, which was performed by the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe on Thursday, January 14, 2021.

The governor said there must be accountability among politicians and anybody who seeks elective public office should not only nurse such ambition without having requisite competence to deliver on projects and services that solve problems of the people.

“If you want to be a Counsellor, Council Chairman, a Senator, a Governor or Mr. President, you know there are problems in Nigeria that you want to solve. You shouldn’t come after securing the position to say, I’m sorry I couldn’t do that thing I promised because of the problems we are having.

“Your business is to solve problems. It is not to give excuses why that problem cannot be solved. Politics is no longer rhetoric’s. It is no longer making promises, and after voting, you abandon the people.

“Now, politicians should be held accountable for every promise they make. In that way, everybody will know that when your are bringing people for elective position, they must be people who will say something and fulfil it. This is not the period of excuses,” he said.

The governor said no local government in Rivers State has been deprived of developmental project. According to him, projects are been delivered to them as fulfilment of election promises because the people need to feel the impact of the State Government.

He said such commitment to the good of the people is what has marked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as different from the other party that has failed Nigerians and continues to ride on excuses of their inability to solve problems that they said they will solve.

Governor Wike said political leaders in Emohua Local Government who have supported his administration all have evidence of their support because they attracted projects back home unlike those on the other divide.

“When I came to Emohua on Monday, I did say, that you have one of your sons who I thought was very close to government but yet could not bring one dividend of democracy to the community. But I have come to say, since you cannot bring, I will give. That is why we are now scooping the Mgbuitanwo Road to do it for them.

“If a man says he is close to government, his people expects him to bring something in return. Look at Chief Sergent Awuse and others who believe in this government. Paul Wonodi says he believes in this government. They have brought projects back home from the government that they believe in.

“Let me make you another promise, we must link you to Ogbodo community in Ikwerre Local Government.

“I did say that our administration will impact every Local Government Area in the State. There is no local government in this state that we will not go and commission one or two projects.

“For us, this is what our party stands for. Our party is the hope for Nigerians. If the other party has anything to offer let them come out and offer it, ” he stated.

Inaugurating the road project, Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe noted that the people of Emohua cannot relent in believing in Governor Wike who they know as a leader who delivers on his promises.

He said why the Federal Government finds excuses for their inability to execute projects that have been appropriated in the National Budget, Governor Wike blazes a shining example of how to solve social, economic and infrastructural problems as he makes life better for Rivers people.

“Today, I have seen that you’re the real talk and do person. That you have been able to bring eminent Nigerians to come and be commissioning projects that you started and completed, since December 2020, is something that is unprecedented in Nigeria.

“It is the fact that it is not just having the money but it is the will to be able to deploy it for the benefit of the people that you have put in position, to redirect and change their life.

“Let me also say that you are an ambassador, a role model and also a shining light of PDP in Nigeria.

“When they continue to look for excuses in the Federal Government, and we come here and see how you are doing your own thing without looking for excuses, we know that somebody like you cannot be left alone in Nigeria. We must all continue to support you,” he said.