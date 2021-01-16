Covid-19 Second Wave: IT’S BETTER TO BREATHE WITH A FACE MASK THAN TO BREATHE WITH A VENTILATOR – Nsirim

• Charges Media Houses To Carry Out Public Enlightenment Campaigns On Covid-19.

Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, has admonished Rivers people, following the increasing numbers of Covid-19 cases in the state, as recently recorded by the Nigeria Centre for Disease control, NCDC, that it is better to breathe with a face mask than to breathe with a ventilator.

Pastor Nsirim gave this advise when he held a meeting in his office, with media executives across the State, on Thursday, January 15th, 2021, to solicit for greater enlightenment and sensitization of the populace by the media, in the wake of a second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic, that is gradually gaining alarming momentum in Nigeria and across the world.

The Commissioner expressed the need to carry out public enlightenment programs to educate and inform residents of Rivers State on the need to take preventive measures and observe mandated protocols to protect themselves from the second wave of the global pandemic.

“Coronavirus is spiking in Rivers State and I strongly believe that media executives can utilize their various platforms to intensify public enlightenment in this direction.

“All of you here cooperated with the Covid-19 committee last year, we produced some jingles which you all graciously helped us to air. Right now it is so obvious that we need to intensify the campaign,” he stated.

According to Pastor Nsirim, the need for the message to be spread daily is to create the necessary awareness, as the second wave has been reported to be spiking globally.

“As major stakeholders in the State, it is important that we use our corporate social responsibility to begin to do something very fast

“There are issues that are topical, that really need to generate conversations in order to enlighten and educate our people. With your various programs and contents, I appeal that you begin to draft this message,” he added.

He further stressed the need to cultivate the habit of washing of hands and noted with emphasis that wearing face masks is a necessity and that if everyone in the State wears a face mask, the spread will be minimal.

“It is better to breathe with a face mask than to breathe with a ventilator, ” he stated emphatically.

In their collective response, the representatives of the media houses pledged to support the efforts of the State government by doing their bit to curb the spread of the pandemic in the State, through public awareness campaigns in their respective platforms.

The Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Information and Communications, Barr. (Mrs.) Ibiwari Clapton-Ogolo, who gave the vote of thanks, equally urged everyone to give their best in their field of expertise to curb the spread of the virus in the State.

Report and Photos by Joy Oyaghiri-Fagbemi