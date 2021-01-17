Education: DELTA MINISTRY OF BASIC AND SECONDARY EDUCATION CANCELS TEACHERS TRANSFER

Delta State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education has cancelled the recent transfer of over 4,500 secondary school teachers across the state by the Post Primary Education Board (PPEB).

The Commissioner in charge of the ministry, Mr. Patrick Ukah, in a statement in Asaba today (17/01/2021) said that with the increasing rate of COVID-19 infections across the country, which have already affected the adjusted academic calendar, transferring teacher at this time will lead to further loss of academic hours as the affected teachers will need time to adjust and settle down in their new schools.

He therefore directed the PPEB to cancel the posting immediately and called on the affected teachers to remain in their duty posts as students return back to school for second term academic activities on Monday (18/01/2021).

Mr. Ukah assured that the state government is working round the clock to put necessary measures in place to curtail the spread of the disease in the state, especially among pupils, students and teachers.