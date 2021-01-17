SENATOR GODSWILL AKPABIO’S VISIT AND NEED FOR A UNITED NIGER DELTA REGION – By HRM King Ateke Michael Tom

The maiden visit of the Hon, Minister of Niger Delta Affairs Chief Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio to my Palace in Okochiri Kingdom in company with my brothers (former Warlords) High Chief Ajube Bibopre (General Shoot at Sight), Comrade Victor Ben Ebikabowei (General Boyloaf) with others including the Coordinator of the Federal Amnesty Program (PAP) Col. Milland Dixon (Rtd) and the Sole Administrator of NDDC Barr, Effiong Akwa.

It was a meeting of intense discussions were we deliberated on the salient issues bedeviling the Federal Government created Niger Delta Interventionist agencies and the need for probity and accountability for the good of all Niger Delta.

We strongly emphasized on the inevitable need for synergy and cooperation amongst Niger Delta leaders to always project a common front as no one is more Niger Delta than others.

The East West road was not left out in our heated discussions as the Hon. Minister briefed us on the approval and commitment of Mr President for the completion and Commissioning of the East West Road.

We queried ourselves during our deliberations and resolved all lingering issues as brothers and formed a synergy for Commonwealth for the rapid Development of the Niger Delta Region with every resources coming from our various Interventionist Agencies.

Our Unity is our Greatest Strength if we must Breakthrough the Walls of Deprivation and Degradation in Niger Delta.

GOD BLESS THE KING

HRM King Ateke Michael Tom, is the King of Okochiri kingdom and the Sekuro of Niger Delta