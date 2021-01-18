MASS INAUGURATION OF PROJECTS TO COMMENCE SOON IN DELTA- Aniagwu

***SAYS NUJ PRESS CENTRE READY BEFORE MAY 2021

Plans have been concluded by the Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa-led administration in Delta State to Commission several number of completed projects across the state.

The State Commissioner of Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, on Monday 18th January 2021, made the disclosure when the Chairman, Indigenous Correspondents’ Chapel (ICC), Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Delta State Council, Comrade Andy Emephia, led his executive members on a familiarization visit in Asaba.

“In a not too distant time, we will commence another round of commissioning of projects in what we have termed harvest of projects. A number of giant projects will be commissioned”.

He pointed out that the state would not be able to embark on the commissioning of the entire projects as they are too numerous, stressing that a few of them would be chosen to serve as signpost to the others.

“You do know that we have constructed a number of storm control drainages in Asaba, to stern the tide of flood, that we will commission. You also know that we are building a very and wonderful befitting Central Secretariat, in the course of time, that will also be commissioned.

“We are also building a lot of other projects across the length and breathe of our state. Before now you know the state of DLA, today DLA is wearing an entirely new look. We will also be commissioning a lot of these storm water drainages in Asaba.

“We will also moved out of this territory and then our teachers training Institute as well as an Institute built to serve the federal government but to the advantage of our people which is to provide a lot of training for drivers and those who ply our roads, what we call the federal road safety training Institute, will also be commissioned in not too distant time”.

He disclosed that in the next three months, the listed projects would be commissioned, “there are a lot of number of roads across the length and breathe of our state including bridges in the Warri axis and some other projects in the riverine communities as well as other notable markets that we have built which we will commissioned and hand over to the local government because it is the responsibility of the local government abinitio to build markets”.

He assured the Chapel of his willingness to extend hands of fellowship just as he promised to join in the celebration of the one year anniversary of the Emephia-led executive, adding that he would look into other requests made by the Chapel Chairman.

Aniagwu, called on the Chapel members to continue to see the need to partner with the Okowa-led administration and disregard unscrupulous elements whose stock in trade are the spread fake news for selfish reasons.

He noted that the Okowa-led administration was not in a hurry to do haphazard projects but those that would stand the test of time, “We are not an insensitive government that we want people to praise us at the expense of our people”, adding that the government thought it wise to deflood Jesus Saves, DLA, and Okpanam roads that are prone to flooding before commencing construction work.

He expressed optimism for a more robust and rewarding relationship between ICC, his ministry and indeed the state government.

Meanwhile, the Information Commissioner disclosed that the ongoing Secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, would be completed and commissioned in May 2021.

Earlier, Chairman of the Chapel, Comrade Andy Emephia, had hinted the Commissioner that he led his executive on a familiarization visit since he came onboard March 2020.