OMA DJEBAH GOES TO THAILAND, AS PRES. BUHARI RELEASES AMBASSADORIAL POSTINGS

Frontline Nigerian cum global Journalist, Communications Strategist, International Relations scholar, Public Policy entrepreneur, Author, Writer and former Delta State Commissioner of Information, Oma Djebah, has been confirmed as Nigeria’s Ambassador to Thailand.

Thailand is a Southeast Asian country, known for its tropical beaches, opulent royal palaces, ancient ruins and ornate temples displaying figures of Buddha in it’s capital city, Bangkok, amongst other interesting attributes. Thailand is also the world’s largest exporter of rice.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Ambassador Gabriel Aduda, in Abuja, on Monday, said President Buhari had directed that a total of 95 ambassadors, including the 42 non-career ones whose nomination the Senate ratified in July 2020, be posted out.

Though the statement was silent on the details of the posting, it however disclosed that with this development, the process of requesting agreement from the prospective host countries had commenced and an induction course will be organized for the ambassadors-designate and their spouses, which will hold on a date to be announced shortly to prepare and facilitate movement of the envoys to their respective missions.

The statement reads in part:

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to inform that His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the posting of ambassadors-designate to Nigerian Missions abroad.

“The list includes 43 career ambassadors and 52 non-career ambassadors.

“With this development, the process of requesting agreement from the prospective host countries have commenced.

“The ministry also wishes to inform that there will be an induction course for the ambassadors-designate and their spouses, which will hold on a date to be announced shortly to prepare and facilitate movement of the envoys to their respective missions.”