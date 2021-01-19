Breaking: RIVERS GOVT DIRECTS CIVIL SERVANTS ON SALARY GRADE LEVELS 1-13 TO STAY AT HOME DUE TO COVID-19 2ND WAVE

RIVERS STATE GOVERNMENT DIRECTS CIVIL SERVANTS ON SALARY GRADE LEVELS 1-13 TO STAY AT HOME DUE TO COVID-19 2ND WAVE

Following the current increase in the number of COVID 19 cases, in the second wave of the pandemic, his excellency, the Governor of Rivers State Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has directed all civil servants on salary scale 01-13 except those on essential duty to stay away from duty forthwith. While officers from Grade levels 14 and above, should be on duty and assume full responsibilities for their offices till further notice.

Accordingly, all Permanent Secretaries and Heads of extra ministerial offices should ensure compliance with this directive and observe strictly all COVID19 protocols.

This directive which takes effect from Wednesday 20th January 2021, shall remain in force until his excellency directs otherwise, please.

Signed

Rufus N. Godwins Esq. JP

Head of Service, Rivers State

#Covid19