GOV ZULUM VISITS FED. CHARACTER COMMISSION, DEMANDS SPECIAL CONSIDERATION FOR BORNO, NORTHEAST

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum was at headquarters of the Federal Character Commission in Abuja on Monday, Jan 19, with a request that Borno is given special consideration on the allocation of employment slots.

Governor Zulum, who was received by the Executive Chairman and secretary of the commission, Dr Muheeba F. Dankaka and Mohammed Bello Tukur respectively, explained that with the adverse effects of the Boko Haram insurgency, hundreds of thousands of citizens in Borno state have lost their means of livelihood, while many qualified youths are jobless despite ongoing efforts by the state government in creating job opportunities through diverse means.

The Governor said, given Borno’s peculiar setbacks, it was necessary for eligible citizens of the state to be accorded special consideration on employment into the Federal civil service.

Governor Zulum, who is Chairman of the Northeast Governor’s Forum also appealed for other states in the northeast to be given considerations that are higher compared to other states across the country, noting that although Borno has been worst affected by the insurgency, other states in the northeast have had terrible experiences which makes them well deserving of support from the federal government particularly on employment of eligible youths.

The Federal Character Commission’s chairman, Dr Muheeba F. Dankaka promised to look into Governor’s Zulum’s request, corroborating that the situation in Borno is well know to everyone. She said Borno will get fair share of slots.

The chairman, who was joined by federal commissioners representing all the states, thanked Governor Zulum for the visit.

Governor Zulum’s team comprised the governor’s chief of staff, Prof Isa Hussaini Marte, some commissioners and personalities from Borno State who were there to support the Zulum’s call.