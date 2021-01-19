School Resumption: UKAH URGES DELTA TEACHERS TO IMPACT ON ACADEMIC PERFORMANCE, BEHAVIOURAL CHANGE OF STUDENTS

Delta State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr. Patrick Ukah, has urged teachers to devise effective strategies towards improving the academic performance and behavioural change of children.

Mr. Ukah, who stated this in Asaba yesterday (18/01/2021) while monitoring resumption of schools for second term academic session, described teachers as vital stakeholders in driving the education sector, said that as key players in the sector, they should strive to add more value to the lives of the children by effective teaching.

While saying that COVID-19 has eaten deep into school academic calendar globally, he advised parents, teachers, pupils and students not to come to the school premises without wearing of face masks.

The Basic and Secondary Education Commissioner reiterated the need for strict adherence to all necessary COVID-19 preventive measures such as regular hand washing, hand sanitising, use of face mask and constant temperature checks.

Mr. Ukah expressed satisfaction with measures on ground in schools visited aimed at preventing the disease in the event of possible outbreak just as he decried situation where parents usually sought for admission for their children midway into academic session.

On the cancellation of the recent transfer of 4,500 teachers by his Ministry, the Commissioner said that if such posting was allowed to take effect, it could impact negatively on the already affected academic calendar as a result of the coronavirus pandemic while also affirming that a situation where teachers stayed for ten years in one school without transfer was not ideal.

The Education Commissioner restated that his ministry would continue with its advocacy and mentoring programmes.

Schools visited by the Commissioner included Government Model Secondary School, West End Mixed Secondary School, Asagba Secondary School, Osadenis Mixed Secondary School and Isioma Onyeobi College, all in Asaba .

The monitoring exercise continues.