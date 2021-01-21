I’LL CONTINUE TO IDENTIFY WITH MY CONSTITUENTS, SAYS OCHOR

OBIARUKU/Nigeria: The Deputy Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Christopher Ochor Ochor, has stated he will continue to identify with his constituents not just at happy moments but also in trying times.

The deputy speaker made the declaration at Ebedei, in Ukwuani Local Government, last weekend when he condoled with his Press Secretary, Mr. Emmanuel Enebeli during the burial ceremony of late Fredrick Onwuma Onyemaechu Enebeli, elder brother to his Press Secretary.

The deputy Speaker described as unfortunate the demise of Mr. Fredrick Onwuma Onyemaechi Enebeli, immediate elder brother to Mr. Emmanuel Enebeli, adding that the family should celebrate the legacy the deceased left behind.

Rt. Hon. Ochor Ochor called on his Press Secretary and other members of the Enebeli family to take solace in the fact that the deceased has played his own role in the Drama of life and it is left for them whom he left behind to ensure they sustained his memory positively.

On his part, the Press Secretary to the Deputy Speaker, Mr. Emmanuel Enebeli thanked his boss for coming to mourn with him and his family at this trying time.

Brother to the deceased, Mr. Enebeli on behalf of the family, promised to uphold the virtue of peace his late brother is known for.

Earlier in his message, Rev. Emueze told sympathisers to emulate the peaceful lifestyle of the deceased.

Rev Emueze recalled when he joined the deceased for a peace talk mission within Ebedei community.

Meanwhile, Family, friends and well wishers gathered in their numbers to pay last respect to Late Fredrick Onwuma Onyemaechi Enebeli.

Cries rented the air with friends, Family and sympathizers weeping uncontrollably amidst their tributes and eulogies

The late Fredrick Onwuma Onyemaechi Enebeli also known as chairman was described as a peacemaker who was at the forefront to foster peace in Ebedei community.

He died at the age of 62 after a brief illness and will be fondly remembered by family, friends and loved ones amongst whom is Mr. Emmanuel Enebeli, Press Secretary to the Deputy Speaker, Delta State house Of Assembly, Hon. Christopher Ochor Ochor.