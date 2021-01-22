DTSG is Determined to Complete Flood Control Measure Projects in Warri Axis – Macaulay

DTSG is Determined to Complete Flood Control Measure Projects in Warri Axis

Delta State Government has expressed readiness to complete all on going flood control measure projects under the Phase 1 and 2 contractual agreements.

The Director General (DG) of the Warri/Uvwie and Environs Special Area Development Agency (WUEDA), Comrade Ovuozourie Macaulay who made this assertion while inspecting various sites of the projects, insisted that the State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa was determined to complete the projects. project.

Besides, he said that His Excellency, the Governor was not only keen on completing the project, but also on time to alleviate the perennial challenges of flooding in the axis.

“His Excellency has said he is doing everything possible to make sure all hindrances are taken care off, including paying the contractors as well; and he is a man I take by his words serious anytime he speaks”, the DG stated.

He expressed delight at the level of work done so far, saying: “I am very satisfied with what I have seen both from CCECC and LEVANT ends. You can see that they are maintaining the integrity of the job; the job is of high quality even the areas that are complicated they have been able to do their best to make sure that they come out with something good.”

Macaulay however stressed that a lot of the working time was lost to Covid-19 last year due to the national lockdown, but noted that in spite of that what has been achieved within the period of time they came back to work is commendable.

He assured that all hands were on deck to meet the target time of completion as much as possible.

Speaking at one of the sites visited, the site engineer of Levant Construction Ltd, Engr. Bassem El Sayed disclosed that they were eager to finish their job as soon as possible especially taking advantage of the dry season.

“At Third Marine Gate, we were given two weeks to finish all the underground drainage; so we are planning to finish it, while at Esisi Road we are doing the clearing of the water ways … Our plan is to finish each road within the two weeks. We are facing some challenges on the road such as pipes and poles, but even with that we are sure of completing our job by June” he assured.

The site Engineer of CCECC, Engr. Ik A. Chike stated that once the relocation of electric polls, utilities and structures are tackled, there will be no further challenges or difficulty hindering the quick and timely completion of their project.

“Due to the time lost, there is a team of engineers and management staff that are reviewing the period, so when that is done it will be communicated to us and with that we will come up with a new programme of work that will give us an idea about the possible time to finish the job.

The various sites visited during the inspection were Igbudu Primary School, Esisi Road, Commissioner Road and Ugbolokposo.

Stella L. Odika

PRO, WUEDA