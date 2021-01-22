FORMER DELTA SSG REJOICES WITH OLOMU MONARCH AT 104 YEARS

A former Secretary to the Delta State Government (SSG), Comrade Ovuozourie Macaulay has applauded the Owhorode of Olomu (HRM), Richard L. Ogbon, Ogoni 1 as he marks his 104th birthday anniversary and 33rd year on the throne of Olomu kingdom.

Macaulay in a goodwill message said that the royal father has been an epitome of peace, godly living and a stabilizing factor in the state through his fatherly role.

His words: “His Royal Majesty, Ogoni 1 is a peaceful man; a pious monarch whose fatherly role is exemplary. I commend his Christian lifestyle and loving leadership.

“I Join my voice with other well-meaning persons to pray that God grants him more years in divine health and wisdom to continue to play his fatherly role to the Olomu kingdom, the State and Nigeria in general.”

Stella L. Sanu

PRO, WUEDA