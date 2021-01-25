Education: DELTA GOVT TO WORK OUT PLANS TO TACKLE VANDALIZATION OF INFRASTRUCTURES IN SCHOOLS

With the increasing rate of the vandalization of infrastructures provided in public schools in Delta State, the government is working out plans to reduce if not totally put an end to it.

Delta State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr. Patrick Ukah, who stated this during the monitoring of resumption of schools for second term of the 2020/2021 academic session across the state, said that the state government may resort to not continuing to put huge sums of money into the repairs and provision of infrastructures, especially chairs and tables, every year in schools.

He expressed dissatisfaction over the attitudes of some students and people from the communities where schools are located who engage in wanton destruction of chairs, tables, windows, doors, boards and even ceilings.

The Basic and Secondary Education Commissioner disclosed that the state government might consider the option of no longer undertaking the replacement of damaged infrastructures if the host communities cannot protect what the government provided for the benefit of their own children.

He advised school heads to devise means of allocating numbered chairs and tables to students and such students should be held responsible for any damage done to the chairs or tables.

Mr. Ukah stated that such student must pay for the damage done to his chair or table or such student should not be allowed to sit for examination or result not given to him or her after release of results.

He appealed to traditional rulers, community leaders, religious leaders, parents, guardians and other stakeholders to protect infrastructures provided in schools by the state government as it is meant to provide conducive learning environment for their children.