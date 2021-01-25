News, Politics, PRESS RELEASE, Rivers News

GOV WIKE NOT BEHIND CAMPAIGN POSTERS

The attention of Governor Nyesom Wike has been drawn to campaign posters bearing his name which flooded some major streets of Abuja today.

For the avoidance of doubt, Governor Wike has not informed anyone that he is interested in the Presidency of this country.

This is certainly the handiwork of mischief makers who are threatened by the Governor’s rising political profile.

We are amused that political detractors will stop at nothing to see how they can distract Governor Wike’s visionary leadership.

For the umpteenth time, we wish to restate that Governor Wike is presently preoccupied with his mission to make Rivers State a better place and Destination of Choice.

All the puerile antics of political jobbers aimed at heating up the polity will surely fail.

Members of the public are therefore advised to discountenance the misinformation that is currently circulating in Abuja.

Paulinus Nsirim
Commissioner for Information and Communications
January 25, 2021

