NIGERIA ON COURSE DESPITE COVID-19, SECURITY, ECONOMIC CHALLENGES – Okowa

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta, says Nigeria as a nation is on course despite the COVID-19 pandemic, security and economic challenges.

Governor Okowa stated this today when he received in audience, a high-powered delegation from the British High commission led by the Deputy Head of Mission to Nigeria, Mr Peter Thomas.

The governor who welcomed the delegation to Delta said the state was growing in all spheres and was open to business due to prevailing peace in both upland and riverine communities.

On the COVID-19 vaccine, he said the country will receive hers soon, stressing that the increasing rate of infection was manageable and advised all to continue to observe protocols that would keep infection rate in check.

He lauded security agencies in the state for their gallantry performance saying Delta was enjoying relative peace because strategies to stem insecurity was paying off.

“Security wise, we are doing well as a state, we are doing the best that we can, the security agencies are working hard, the strategies that we put in place as a state to enable the security agencies work is paying off for us, even when there is still a lot to be done.

“As you clearly know, Delta is an oil and gas state and so we are host to global companies, so we are working closely with security agencies to be able to provide them with the security to be able to undertake their various businesses,” he said.

Okowa noted that Delta was a multi ethnic state but said that “one good thing is that we are living in unity, and that is good for us. We have been able to manage ourselves and we are Stronger together “.

The Governor pledged to continue to do his best in ensuring that Delta became a preferred destination for investment and tourism.

Earlier, The Deputy Head of Mission, British High Commission in Nigeria, Mr. Peter Thomas, said they were in Delta “to prove to the world that the state was peaceful and has high economic potentials.”

He commended the state and federal governments for their doggedness in the management of COVID-19 and other challenges confronting the nation.