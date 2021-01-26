GOV OKOWA CONGRATULATES MAJ. GEN. IRABOR ON APPOINTMENT, AS NEW DEFENCE CHIEF

Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa has congratulated Major General Leo Irabor on his recent appointment as Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), by President Mohammadu Buhari.

Posting on his verified social Media handles, Governor Okowa wrote:

On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, I congratulate a fine military officer and gentleman, Maj.-Gen. Leo Irabor, on his appointment as the new Chief of Defence Staff.

As you prepare to take over the mantle of leadership of our nation’s military, we are proud of you and we know that you will continue to be a great ambassador of our great state” the statement concluded

Major General Lucky Irabor has previously served in the Buhari administration as The Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, the counterinsurgency force in North-East Nigeria set up to defeat the Boko Haram Insurgents; Head of the Multi-National Joint Task Force as its Field Commander; Chief of Training and Operations, Defence headquarters and Commander, Training and Doctrine Command of the Nigerian Army, TRADOC, Minna.

Interestingly, Maj. Gen Irabor, was replaced as Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole by Major General I. Attahiru, who is now the new Chief of Army Staff, COAS.

Major General Lucky Irabor is widely believed to hail from the Agbor axis of Ika Local Government Area of Delta State, the same LGA where the Delta Governor comes from. He is Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s kinsman.