GOV WIKE HAILS PRES. BUHARI OVER APPOINTMENT OF NEW SERVICE CHIEFS

GOVERNOR WIKE COMMENDS PRESIDENT BUHARI OVER SACK OF SERVICE CHIEFS

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing new Service Chiefs for the country.

Governor Wike noted that eventhough the appointments came late, the President should be commended for listening to the voice of the people.

He challenged the new appointees to see their appointments as an opportunity to re-engineer the

nation’s security architecture which has suffered tremendous setback in the last five years.

” The new Service Chiefs should not politicise security by aligning with politicians.

“What the country needs now is competence and professionalism that will reduce insecurity to the barest minimum, ” he stated.

Governor Wike noted that Nigerians who lost confidence in the former Service Chiefs are looking up to the new appointees to make the desired change.

He called on all levels of government to give the Service Chiefs the needed support they would require to execute their assignments.

“This is an opportunity to serve the nation and I believe that the Service Chiefs will be focused and dedicated, ” he added.

Paulinus Nsirim

Commissioner for Information and Communications

January 26, 2021