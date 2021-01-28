DELTA MOURNS, AS HOUSE LEADER, OWHEFERE, GOV’S FATHER, PA OKOWA PASS ON

Delta State has been thrown into shock, sadness and mourning as news filtered out over the sudden demise of the Majority Leader of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Tim Owhefere and the Father of the State Governor, Pa. Arthur Okowa.

Hon. Owhefere, 57, passed on Wednesday January 25 night, after a brief illness suspected to be related to Pneumonia complications, at the Federal Medical Centre, Asaba.

Sources close to the Delta Assembly Majority Leader, suggest that

Hon. Owhefere, who had taken ill around the Yuletide period had earlier tested negative for Coronavirus after taking a precautionary Covid-19 test while in admission at FMC Asaba, but his health condition was said to have deteriorated as the Pneumonia situation worsened.

A sister online publication, BIGPEN Online, quoting an anonymous inside source, reports that: “Owhefere was diagnosed of pneumonia two weeks ago and in the course of the treatment, he became hypertensive with high blood pressure.

“He had surgery two days ago in his chest to enable him to breathe properly as he has been on oxygen for two weeks but unfortunately he passed away last night”, the source said.

According to BIGPEN Online, the Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the lawmaker, Mr Palmer Ogheneyole Nathaniel, who confirmed the death, however debunked reports making the round that his boss died of the deadly coronavirus infection.

He said that the family would formally issue a statement announcing the death in a later date.

Okowa Mourns Owhefere…

The Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, in a condolence statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, on Thursday in Asaba, described Owhefere, who until his demise, represented Isoko North constituency, as a committed, hardworking, patriotic and thorough-bred lawmaker” who served the state and his constituents diligently.

He said that the deceased lawmaker would be long remembered for his outstanding humility, patriotism and commitment in handling the affairs of the Assembly as House Leader from 2015

“The late Tim Owhefere died when his services to the state and nation were most needed.

“We mourn our fallen lawmaker who gave his best in service to God and humanity.

“He was a committed and hardworking legislator, who championed the course of his people of Isoko in particular and the state,” the governor said.

He added that Owhefere was a “cerebral lawmaker with enviable competence and a pride to the legislative institution’’, saying that Delta would miss the competence, dexterity and sagacity of the renowned lawmaker.

He said since the emergence of Owhefere as the Majority Leader of the House, he did not leave any one in doubt as to his capacity to handle matters of development and progress of the state.

“Owhefere brought his vast knowledge, experience and worthy ideals to bear in the discharge of the functions of his office as House Leader.

“It is on record that the good and harmonious working relationship between the Executive and Legislature in the State was attributable to his ability to navigate the contours of the Assembly as its Leader.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, i send my profound commiseration to the Right Honourable Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, members of the House, the people of Isoko North Constituency and the entire Isoko nation over the demise of Tim Kome Owhefere.

“As we mourn his passage, may Almighty God give his family, Akiewhe-Owhe community, friends, constituents and associates the fortitude to bear the loss,” the governor stated.

In a related development, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa himself is in morning, following the sudden demise of his own Father, Sir Okorie Uzoma Arthur Okowa.

The passing of Pa Okowa was said to have occurred in the early hours of Thursday, January 28, also at the Federal Medical Centre, Asaba.

Unconfirmed reports hint that the sudden passing of the Delta Governor’s father, who would have been 89 in August this year, may have been aggravated by Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) complications, as he had been reported to be in and out of niggling illnesses for a while.

Until his death, the late Chief Arthur Okowa, an author, teacher, consumate community leader and formidable political elder statesman, popularly called AOU, was the Okpara-Uku of Owa-Alero, in Ika Local Government Area of Delta State.