DELTA PDP COMFORTS GOV OKOWA, FAMILY ON FATHER’S DEATH

28th January, 2021

DELTA PDP COMFORTS GOVERNOR IFEANYI OKOWA, FAMILY ON FATHER’S DEATH

Delta State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed grief over the news of the demise of Pa Arthur Okorie Uzoma Okowa, father of His Excellency, Senator, Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, Governor of Delta State.

Pa. Okowa, a renowned teacher of teachers was 88 years of age.

PDP in a condolence message to His Excellency, the Governor, and signed by the State Publicity Secretary, Dr. Ifeanyi Osuoza, the party commiserated with him and the entire Pa Arthur Okowa family, the good people of Owa Alero, Ika, Anioma Nation, and the entire Delta State over the irreplaceable loss.

According to the Party, Pa Okowa in his lifetime embodied good character found only in loving fathers, the type that drives them to inculcate a good upbringing in their children. This is demonstrated in his children, with Governor Okowa being a shining example.

“Pa Okowa lived well, a teacher of teachers, and a remarkable one at that. His legacy as a teacher is well known, a veteran of no mean repute.

“He was a Godly man, a virtue he inculcated in his children, all of who today are followers of our Lord Jesus Christ. We shall miss his wisdom, good-naturedness, wise counsels, and fatherly gestures,” Dr. Osuoza stated.

To His Excellency, the Governor, the PDP Delta State said: “We share with you in this moment of grief. We urge you and the rest of the family to take heart, and be consoled that Pa Arthur Okowa has done his bit, leaving behind humongous legacies of good deeds visible enough for all to see.”

The Party prayed that God Almighty, in His mercy, will grant the family the grace and fortitude to bear this irredeemable loss.

Dr. Ifeanyi M. Osuoza

State Publicity Secretary,

PDP, Delta State.