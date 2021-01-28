PRESS STATEMENT

28th January, 2021

DELTA PDP EXPRESSES SHOCK OVER HON. TIM OWHEFERE’S DEMISE, CONDOLES WITH FAMILY, DTHA, CONSTITUENTS

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State has expressed profound shock and sadness over the death of its party faithful and Majority Leader in the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Tim Kome Owhefere, Esq.

Hon. Owhefere, representing Isoko North in the House of Assembly died at the Federal Medical Centre, Asaba, where he was receiving treatment.

Commiserating with the family, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori and members of the House, the PDP family in Isoko North and the good people of Isoko North, the PDP in a statement signed by the State Publicity Secretary, Dr. Ifeanyi Osuoza stated that the late Majority Leader was a loyal party man and leader, who exemplified all that is good in a politician and ardent representative of his people in the hallowed chamber of the House of Assembly.

“His skill and deft political moves that has helped in the peaceful and smooth running of the affairs of the House, and especially in its relationship with the Executive Arm of Government has been superlative, and this will surely be missed with his sudden demise.

“Hon Tim Owhefere was an assiduous workman, who believed in ensuring the well being of his constituents; a team player, loyal party member, one that believes in party supremacy; and exerted himself in working for peace and tranquility. The PDP in Delta State has lost a gem; we shall surely miss his wisdom and experience,” Dr. Osuoza stated.

He condoled with the family and members of the State House of Assembly, his constituents in Isoko North, and prayed that God will give them the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.

Rest In Peace, Sir Tim Owhefere!

Dr. Ifeanyi Osuoza,

State Publicity Secretary,

PDP, Delta State.