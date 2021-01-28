Education: UKAH APPLAUDS STAKEHOLDERS FOR DEMONSTRATING LEADERSHIP ROLE IN COVID-19 BATTLE; URGES PRINCIPALS, TEACHERS TO IMPACT MORE ON CHILDREN

Delta State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr. Patrick Ukah, has lauded stakeholders in the education sector for demonstrating leadership in the emergency situation of Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr. Ukah, who made the commendation yesterday in his good will message on the occasion of the celebration of the 2021 Global International Day of Education, congratulated the Delta State Youths Parliament for the celebration.

While saying that the day was set aside by the United Nations on December 3, 2018 in celebration of the role of education for peace and development, Mr. Ukah reiterated that his ministry introduced Delta Telclass and other distance learning programmes as critical initiative for the overall benefit of the children.

Mr. Ukah, who noted that the year 2020 and the days spent in 2021 were very unique and extra ordinary in the history of the educational sector, said that Covid-19 pandemic was posing challenges in various ways to the already constrained educational system.

He stressed the need for concerted efforts at curtailing the pandemic, adding that the theme for the event ‘Recover and Revitalise Education for the Covid-19 Generation’ was important for a deeper reflection on the challenges confronting the educational environment during and post Covid-19 era.

In her welcome address, the Delta Youth Parliament Committee Chairman, Hon. Vera Enubianozor, said that the Covid-19 pandemic caused so much damage to the school system, stressing that it had resulted in students spending extra years in school.

…Impact More On Children, Ukah Urges Principals, Teachers

In a related development, Delta State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr. Patrick Ukah, has urged Principals of public secondary schools in the state to intensify measures to impact more positively on the lives of children, especially in the area of enhanced teaching and learning in schools.

Mr. Ukah gave the charge in Okpanam, Oshimili North Local Government Area of the state yesterday (27/01/2021) during a meeting he held with members of All Nigeria Conference of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS), Delta State chapter.

The Basic and Secondary Education Commissioner, who harped on the need for them to safeguard the lives of children through consistent and sustained sensitization on Covid-19 protocols, underscored the importance of the use of facemask by students and teachers at all times.

Mr. Ukah recalled that his ministry had trained teachers on Covid-19 preventive measures in order for them to replicate such initiatives on their students, adding that the pandemic has damaging effects on educational activities.

While admonishing them to ensure more collaborative efforts with teachers under them as a deliberate approach to get results, the Basic and Secondary Education Commissioner reiterated that the impact of teaching and learning should be reflected on the academic performance of the children.

Earlier in her remarks, the Director of Schools, Mrs. Clementina Ojumah, called on well meaning individuals and corporate organisations in the society to partner with the state government in the development of the education system, adding that teachers should have the interest of the children at heart at all times.

In her welcome address, the State ANCOPSS President, Lady Winifred Emeni, noted that the essence of the meeting had been achieved just as she said that it was timely as it accorded them the platform to interface with one another on issues affecting the education sector.