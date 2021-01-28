Delta News, News, Passage

GOV OKOWA ANNOUNCES FATHER’S DEMISE

L-R: Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, his wife Dame Edith and his father Pa. Arthur Okowa

Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has officially announced the passing away of his father, Sir Okorie Uzoma Arthur Okowa.

Writing on his verified social media handles, Governor Okowa posted this short and deeply profound message, with the photograph, to deliver the sad news:

My family and I regret to announce the death of our beloved father, Sir Arthur Okorie Okowa, who passed away earlier this morning.

Throughout his lifetime, my father embodied and spread the principles of service to humanity, kindness even in the face of adversity, and trusting in Almighty God.

As we celebrate the life of my late father, I thank God for the 88 wonderful years that my family and I spent with him — and the impact that God allowed him to have on everyone that he came in contact with.

We will miss him dearly.

With love and light Papa, Rest In Peace!

From your son,

Ifeanyi.

Pa. Arthur Okowa, who passed on in the early hours of Thursday, January 28, was a distinguished author, a teacher of teachers, a consumate community leader and a formidable political elder statesman.

He was popularly called AOU and was the Okpara-Uku of Owa-Alero, in Ika Local Government Area of Delta State.

