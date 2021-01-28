GOV WIKE OPTIMISTIC OF SPEEDY RESOLUTION OF SOUTH WEST PDP CONFLICT

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has expressed optimism about possibility of a speedy resolution of the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South West.

In cognisance of the significance of the South West to the survival PDP, Governor Wike said all stakeholders interested in the progress of the party will not relent in the pursuit of peace in the zone.

Kelvin Ebiri, Special Assistant (Media) to the Rivers State Governor, reports that Governor Wike made this assertion when he met with the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde and other leaders of the South West PDP at the Government House, Ibadan on Thursday, January 28, 2021.

Governor Wike explained that there ought to have been a meeting of PDP stakeholders from the South West on Thursday, but it had to be postponed due to logistics reasons.

The Rivers State governor said the decision to postpone the stakeholders meeting was taken to ensure that no one was left out of the peace process. According to him, “politics is a game of interest and you have to make sure everybody is fully involved.”

Governor Wike stated that peace building in politics requires a lot of talking to critical stakeholders to make them understand the significance of negotiated peace in the overall interest of the party.

“South West is very key for PDP as far as Nigeria is concerned and anybody that has the interest of PDP will make sure that South West is intact as far as PDP is concerned .”

Governor Wike said it remains his belief and hope that lasting peace will soon be achieved in the South West PDP.

He lauded his Oyo State counterpart for his remarkable developmental stride in spite of the prevailing economic challenge caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The River state governor urged the people of Oyo State to be patient with Governor Makinde because he means well for them.

Governor Wike castigated the opposition in Oyo State for playing politics with the issue of insecurity in the State.

On his part, Governor Seyi Makinde said PDP stakeholders in the South West will continue the pursue peace in the overall interest of the party and the country.

“We will continue to pursue peace in PDP South West because we believe PDP is pivotal to where Nigeria.

Governor Wike later inspected ongoing construction work at the Iwo bus terminal.