MY GOAL WAS TO ACHIEVE ACADEMIC EXCELLENCE, SET MYSELF ON THE RIGHT PATH OF LIFE – Ifolo Nmadu

My goal was to achieve academic excellence; and set myself on the right path of life – Ifolo Nmadu, Civil Engineering Best Graduate at Igbinedion University

Favour Ifolo Nmadu is barely 22 years old but is already dreaming to take on the world and to inspire others to greatness. With an impressive record of academic excellence, Miss Nmadu graduated with a first-class degree in Civil Engineering at the Igbinedion University, Okada, Edo State, Nigeria and emerged as the overall best graduating student in the College of Engineering for 2019/2020 session with Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) 4.56 and with prestigious awards.

“I’m proud of the knowledge acquired so much more than the classification of the degree itself. I return all the glory to God for the inspiration and the encouragement that I need to excel in life” – Nmadu declared in response to the question of her staying power.

This humble and highly focused young lady, a native of Okpanam from Idigba-Ocha Village, Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State made the people of Anioma and Delta State proud as she shone like a million stars at the 18th Convocation Ceremony of the Igbinedion University, Edo State held on Saturday 28th November, 2020 at the University Main Auditorium where she bagged three prestigious awards reserved for the very best in the university.

The awards which includes; the Vice Chancellor’s prize for the best graduating student in Abdusalami A. Abubakar College of Engineering, Igbinedion University, Edo State, Nigeria, Dean’s prize for the best graduating student in Abdusalami A. Abubakar College of Engineering, Igbinedion University and Prof. S.T. Waro’s family prize for the best graduating female student in Engineering, Igbinedion University was received with all the accoutrements of splendor and grace to the delight of all.

We congratulate you Miss Favour Ifolo Nmadu and many others for your great academic excellence. With your likes there is hope for the rising generation of future leaders in Nigeria.

This is a clarion call for our political leaders and all stakeholders in the project Nigeria to rise up to the challenge of moral rebirth and to reinvent our value systems.

We must begin to celebrate excellence and competence; and all those values that stood us out in yonder years as people of good virtues. But more importantly we must as a matter of deliberate efforts redirect the minds of our young ones, challenge them to positive thinking, encourage industry and research among a rising generation of future leaders in Nigeria.

This is one of the many positive ways of moulding the society in the area of youth engagement, because as it is often said “he, who wants to prevent a fight, should first of all prevent the pointing of finger”.

Source: Godfrey Chukwudifu Osakwe