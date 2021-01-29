28th January, 2021

CONDOLENCES

DAME NKEM OKWUOFU CONDOLES WITH GOVERNOR OKOWA, FAMILY OVER THE DEMISE OF PA ARTHUR OKOWA

Chairman of the Delta State Civil Service Commission, Dame Nkem Okwuofu, has expressed deep grief and sadness over the sudden demise of Pa. Arthur Okowa, father of the Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, on Thursday, January 28, at the Federal Medical Centre, Asaba.

Dame Okwuofu, who conveyed her sorrow in a condolence message to the Delta State Governor, described Pa. Okowa as a father figure who not only groomed and guided her like his own daughter, but was a solid pillar of comfort and succour, who impacted positively on his children, his peers and his community.

“Pa. Arthur Okowa was my adopted Father and I was his adopted daughter. He was a great teacher, a formidable politician and statesman, a benevolent philanthropist and a beloved community leader, who brought up all his children, including those he mentored, with the fear of God, proper family values and inculcated the spirit of discipline and peaceful coexistence in all of us.

“My heart is heavy with grief at the passing of such a great man, but we are consoled by the fact that he lived a good and worthy life and his children, of which I count myself as one, are the living testimony of his influence and guidance in our lives.

“I pray the good Lord to give His Excellency, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, his family and the good people of Owa and the Ika nation, the fortitude to bear this monumental loss.

“May his gentle soul rest peacefully in the warm bosom of our Lord, Amen”.

Signed:

Dame Patience Nkem Okwuofu

Chairman,

Delta State Civil Service Commission.