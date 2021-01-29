Delta IPAC Commiserates With Gov. Okowa Over Father’s Death

The Inter-party Advisory Council IPAC, has commiserated with the Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa over the death of his father, Chief Arthur Okowa describing the death of the patriarch of the Okowa family as a great loss to the people of the state.

In a press statement signed by, Comrade Emeka Umerah Bidokwu, Delta State Chairman IPAC said, “IPAC received the news of the passing of Chief Arthur Okorie Okowa, with a heavy heart.”

The IPAC boss, said the late Chief Okowa who was a great administrator and community leader died at a time his wise counsel and direction would be greatly needed.

The patriarch of Okowa’s family died at the Federal Medical Centre Asaba at 88 years after a brief illness on Thursday morning.

In a related development, the news of the death of Majority Leader of the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Tim Owhefere was announced.

The lawmaker died late night of Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at the Federal Medical Center, Asaba.

Hon. Owhefere, a fourth term lawmaker, was until his death, the member representing Isoko North Constituency at the State Assembly and a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

However, IPAC chairman described the two deaths coming at the same time as a double tragedy for Delta State.

He assured Governor Okowa that IPAC share in his pain and moment of grief praying God to comfort the governor and grant the soul of the deceased eternal rest in the bosom of the Lord.

“The late Okpara-Uku of Owa-Alero was a revered community leader who demonstrated uncommon love and grace that endeared him to all. Though, I am consoled on the fact that Pa Okowa’s lived a fulfilled life, with his first son governing Delta State.

“Pa Okowa was a patriot and symbolises courage and conscience to his people. He was a community leader and a great political mobiliser, an icon and great statesman whose words of wisdom contributed to peace and prosperity of Delta State.

“The late Pa. Okowa uses his position as the Okpara-Uku of Owa-Alero to contribute immensely to the development of Ika North East, and Delta State.”

According to Commr Bidokwu, the IPAC Delta State wished Pa Okowa’s soul a peaceful repose.